Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,442 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.65. 161,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.50 and a 12-month high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

