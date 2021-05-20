Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,328 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $114.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,406. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.98.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

