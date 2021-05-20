Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,854 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,054,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.99. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

