Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,547 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.12. 148,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,147. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88.

