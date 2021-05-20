Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,795 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.28. 78,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.