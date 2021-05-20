Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,268 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 63,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,616. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

