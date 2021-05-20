Signaturefd LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 150.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.32 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

