Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

