SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) PT Raised to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.

TSE:SIL traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.46. 301,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,362. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$9.13 and a 52-week high of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.67.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

