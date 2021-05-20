Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $102.55

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.55, but opened at $107.60. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 13,186 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after buying an additional 963,113 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 370,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 39,770 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

