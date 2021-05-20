Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.57. 1,666,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.