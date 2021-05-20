Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $364.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,519. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $250.91 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.86.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

