Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.7% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.57. 9,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

