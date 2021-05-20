Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 104.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,826,000 after purchasing an additional 281,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 46.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $18.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,188.75. 28,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,950. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

