Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $29.63 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 2,639,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,435. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

