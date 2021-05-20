Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.12. 28,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,081. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $305.68 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

