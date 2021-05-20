Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $153.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,687. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

