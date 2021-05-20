Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

