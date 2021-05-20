SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $174.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.