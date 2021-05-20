SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $207.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $206.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

