Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 1.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

FAST opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

