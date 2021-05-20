Sittner & Nelson LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of -595.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

