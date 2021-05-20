Sittner & Nelson LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

