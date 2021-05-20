Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 188.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after buying an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

