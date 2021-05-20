Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 410 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

