SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.63

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 4853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

