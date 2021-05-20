Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.61

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 143651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$309.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 198.81%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.