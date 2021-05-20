Small Love Potion Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $70.72 million and $31.69 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

