Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.93.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $228.81 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average of $268.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $10,664,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $5,732,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

