Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.93.

SNOW opened at $228.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.90. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

