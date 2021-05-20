Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

