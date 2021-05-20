Solana Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.82 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.00 or 0.00113200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solana has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.01176193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.96 or 0.10006367 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

