Soliton’s (SOLY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.60 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Soliton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SOLY stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Soliton by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Soliton by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Soliton by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Soliton by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

