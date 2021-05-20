Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sonos’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,494. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 250,056 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,694,000 after buying an additional 268,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

