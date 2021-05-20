Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $850.41

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 850.41 ($11.11) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.97). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 2,040 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £88.85 million and a PE ratio of 84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 857.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 850.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Sopheon’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

