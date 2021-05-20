Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Cap Tops $206,443.40

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $6.32 or 0.00015213 BTC on major exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $206,443.40 and approximately $8,036.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.74 or 0.01178184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.98 or 0.09938055 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

