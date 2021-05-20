Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

TSE SPG opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$86.91 million and a PE ratio of -52.26. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$66.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Power Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.