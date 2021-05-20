SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $175.84. 272,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

