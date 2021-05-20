SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,708 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,710.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.