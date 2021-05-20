SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Stake Lowered by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.38. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,893. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30.

