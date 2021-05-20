Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Stock Price Down 3%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 108,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 880,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPMTF)

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

