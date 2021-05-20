Spiking (SPIKE) Price Up 9% This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $719,944.21 and approximately $94.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

