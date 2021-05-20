Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Critical Analysis

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.90 $335.26 million $5.09 6.91 EHang $17.50 million 71.34 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -18.54

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21% EHang -21.96% -12.68% -8.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spirit Airlines and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 6 7 0 2.43 EHang 0 1 1 0 2.50

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $38.77, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. EHang has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than EHang.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats EHang on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

