Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 386 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78.

SQ opened at $200.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.