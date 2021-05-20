srnArt Gallery Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $24,119.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00068849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00324097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00181708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.94 or 0.00926977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00031984 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

