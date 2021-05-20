Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading Up 0.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 4,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

In other Stabilis Solutions news, Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $38,188.64. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,430 shares of company stock worth $104,738. Insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

