Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

