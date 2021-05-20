Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.01% of EVO Payments worth $45,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EVO Payments by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EVO Payments by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,560.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,920 shares of company stock worth $4,521,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -102.48 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.