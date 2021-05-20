Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,577 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 212,643 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.11% of HP worth $41,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HPQ stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

