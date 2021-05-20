Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $53.02 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,844 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $53,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

